AWS finally gets serious about genAI

Love him or hate him, Duckbill Group chief economist and AWS snarkologist Corey Quinn is often right in his assessments of AWS product strategy—but not always.Sometimes Quinn is completely wrong, like last week when he claimed "AWS is just a fundamentally unserious company when it comes to genAI." This after the successful launches and customer adoption of Amazon CodeWhisperer (coding assistant), Amazon Bedrock (makes it easier to use a variety of large language models), and more, including the re:Invent mainstage release of Amazon Q (a genAI-powered chatbot).