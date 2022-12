AWS is changing

After what struck me as a relatively dry spell of product announcements in 2021, AWS spent re:Invent 2022 launching a host of new services. AWS Chief Evangelist Jeff Barr, with help from some AWS developer advocates, summarized the most impactful announcements because “there’s simply too much great stuff for the team to cover,” but then they proceeded to spend more than 2,700 words highlighting their favorite announcements, which seemed to include… everything. Basically, they handed out participation trophies to every AWS service team. Not particularly helpful.To read this article in full, please click here