01.03.2022 01:07:00
AWS Lambda backs .NET 6
AWS Lambda functions now can be built with Microsoft’s .NET 6, the latest major version of the software development platform. The introduction of the .NET 6 runtime for AWS Lambda mean new .NET Lambda capabilities to improve performance and diagnostics and support new coding patterns.The .NET 6 Lambda runtime was introduced by AWS on February 24. Among the new capablities enabled is improved logging, with better traceability and control of what is being logged. The .NET 6 Lambda runtime allows the Lambda request ID to be added to logs, similar to other AWS Lambda runtimes. Also, several new logging APIs are available including LogCritical, LogError, and LogTrace. Developers still can use the style of logging from previous .NET managed runtimes if they prefer.To read this article in full, please click here
