30.11.2022 12:00:00
AWS Lambda kickstarts Java functions
AWS has unveiled AWS Lambda SnapStart for Java, a performance optimization intended to make it easier to build responsive, scalable Java applications using AWS Lambda, the serverless, event-driven compute service in the Amazon cloud.Introduced November 28, AWS Lambda SnapStart for Java improves startup times by initializing a function’s code ahead of time, taking a snapshot of the initialized execution environment, and caching it. When the function is invoked and scales up, SnapStart resumes new execution environments from the cached snapshot instead of having to initialize them from scratch, thus improving startup latency. AWS said.To read this article in full, please click here
