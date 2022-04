AWS launches $30M Impact Accelerator for minority-led startups

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has launched a $30 million Impact Accelerator, offering guidance, funding and AWS credits to early-stage US-based startups led by female, Black, Latino, and LGBTQIA+ founders.The four eight-week programs will give founders access to various training, mentoring, and technical guidance opportunities, as well as introductions to Amazon leaders and teams, networking opportunities with investors, and advisory support. Each qualifying startup will also receive $125,000 in funding and up to $100,000 in AWS credits.To read this article in full, please click here