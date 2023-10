AWS releases Cloud Institute virtual program to train developers

In an effort to reduce the scarcity of trained cloud developers, AWS is releasing a new virtual program, dubbed Cloud Institute.AWS Cloud Institute, which is a one-year program with 12 different courses spread across four quarters, has been designed by AWS experts with inputs from customer enterprises and partners, such as Accenture, AWS said. The courses include hands-on, game-based learning, and exercises such as building applications.Aspiring developers also have the option to learn directly from AWS instructors during live courses, offered at US West Coast and East Coast times, or watch the content on demand as their schedule allows.To read this article in full, please click here Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK Zum vollständigen Artikel