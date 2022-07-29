|
29.07.2022 22:56:00
AWS revenue jumps 33%, but growth slows
Amazon Web Services (AWS) generated total sales of $19.7 billion for its second quarter, up 33% year-over-year, but growth slowed and the big question for the company is how it will fare the rest of the year as enterprise customers face uncertain economic conditions.Amazon said that it expected profit margins to fluctuate due to potential recession, as well as investments in technology infrastructure and employee costs.In the first quarter, the cloud services arm of Amazon reported revenue growth of 37%, posting revenue of $18.44 billion.When asked about possible slower growth in the coming quarters, a phenomenon that rivals such as Microsoft and Oracle are also bracing for, company officials said that its profit margins were dropping sequentially but saw room for overall growth in the business going forward.To read this article in full, please click here
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "The Standard HK"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "The Standard HK"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu AWS Holdings, Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu AWS Holdings, Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|AWS Holdings, Inc.
|2 774,00
|-0,18%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen in der Gewinnzone -- Bilanzen von Amazon und Apple überraschen positiv: ATX steigt vor dem Wochenende kräftig -- DAX höher -- Asiatische Börsen schließen tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche in sehr starker Verfassung. Auch der DAX stieg an. Am US-Aktienmarkt ging es am Freitag aufwärts. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Freitag derweil bergab.