30.11.2022 20:38:00
AWS simplifies data management, analytics with new services
Simplifying data management and analytics for enterprises is a big theme at this year's AWS re:Invent conference, as Amazon announces new services and features targeted at easing extract, transform, load (ETL) processes and providing support for cataloging and searching data across organizations.AWS has released two new capabilities—Amazon Aurora zero-ETL integration with Amazon Redshift and Amazon Redshift integration for Apache Spark—that it claims will make the ETL process obsolete. Enterprises, typically, use ETL to integrate date from multiple sources into a single consistent data store to be loaded into a data warehouse for analysis.To read this article in full, please click here
