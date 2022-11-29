AWS’ SimSpace Weaver aims to help run large-scale spatial simulations

Enterprises that need to run large spatial simulations and predict real-world outcomes for complex scenarios like citywide traffic flows need significant computing horsepower. At its annual re:Invent conference Tuesday, Amazon Web Services (AWS) launched a new managed compute service designed to support such large-scale simulations by using multiple Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) instances to manage the underlying compute, memory, and networking requirements.Dubbed AWS SimSpace Weaver, the service allows enterprises to build simulations without worrying about infrastructure, since setting up a complex spatial simulation across compute instances can be a difficult task, the company said.To read this article in full, please click here