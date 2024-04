AWS Snowmobile drives into the sunset

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has slowly and silently phased out its Snowmobile service—an offering launched at its annual AWS re:Invent conference in 2016 to help enterprises move data from their on-premises servers to the cloud provider’s data centers to accelerate their migration to the public cloud.The Snowmobile service, essentially an eighteen-wheel truck and trailer or “big rig” with 100 petabyte data storage and network connectivity, was commissioned by AWS then-CEO Andy Jassy (now CEO of Amazon) to help enterprises who wanted to transfer vast amounts of data, measured in the petabytes or exabytes.To read this article in full, please click here Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK Zum vollständigen Artikel