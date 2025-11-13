AXA Aktie
WKN: 901685 / ISIN: US0545361075
|
13.11.2025 08:30:00
AXA announces Cultural Partnership with the Grand Egyptian Museum
AXA today announces a three-year cultural partnership with the Grand Egyptian Museum in Cairo, marking a defining step in AXA’s ongoing commitment to preserving cultural heritage. The collaboration brings together AXA Egypt, the AXA Foundation for Human Progress, the Grand Egyptian Museum, and Legacy Development and Management (Legacy), a subsidiary of Hassan Allam Holding and operator of the Grand Egyptian Museum, under a shared purpose to protect what matters most and preserve Egypt’s – and Africa’s – cultural legacy for future generations. AXA’s partnership with the Grand Egyptian Museum will emphasize the conservation of artifacts, and the creation of inclusive public programming designed to welcome local communities and international visitors alike. By combining AXA’s global reach with the Grand Egyptian Museum’s mission, the partnership aims to strengthen public access to Egypt’s cultural patrimony while fostering cross-cultural dialogue. Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei AXA SAShs
