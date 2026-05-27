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WKN: 901685 / ISIN: US0545361075

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27.05.2026 18:00:00

AXA announces the placement of Euro 750 million Tier 2 dated subordinated notes due 2056

AXA today announced the placement of Euro 750 million of Reg S subordinated notes due 2056 (the “Notes”) with institutional investors. This issuance is part of AXA Group’s funding plan, and the proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including the refinancing of part of AXA Group’s outstanding debt. The settlement of the Notes is expected to take place on May 29, 2026.The Notes will have a fixed annual interest rate of 4.375% until May 29, 2036, the first call date, following which the interest rate will be a floating rate based on 3-month EURIBOR plus a margin of 240 basis points.The Notes qualify as Tier 2 capital under Solvency II. They will be treated as capital from a regulatory and rating agency perspective within applicable limits.They are expected to be rated A by Standard & Poor’s and A1 (hyb) by Moody’s.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei AXA SAShs
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AXA SAShs Sponsored American Deposit.Receipts Repr.1 Sh 39,80 -1,00% AXA SAShs Sponsored American Deposit.Receipts Repr.1 Sh
AXA S.A. 39,95 -1,41% AXA S.A.

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