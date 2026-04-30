AXA Aktie
WKN: 901685 / ISIN: US0545361075
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30.04.2026 18:30:00
AXA announces the results of its Shareholders' Meeting
Following its Annual Shareholders’ Meeting held today in Paris, AXA announces that all resolutions submitted to shareholders were approved with the meeting quorum representing 71.23% of AXA shares.The Shareholders’ Meeting notably approved the consolidated and parent company financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, the payment of a dividend of €2.32 per share (with a payment date on May 13, 2026, and an ex-dividend date on May 11, 2026).The Shareholders’ Meeting overwhelmingly voted in favor of the renewal of the mandate of Thomas Buberl for a four-year term, following which the Board of Directors reappointed him as Chief Executive Officer until the end of his mandate.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei AXA SAShs
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