AXA announces the Subscription Prices for its 2023 employee share offering (Shareplan 2023)

The Subscription Prices for AXA's 2023 employee share offering (Shareplan 2023) have been determined by decision of the Chief Executive Officer on October 11, 2023.The Subscription Prices are based on a reference price of Euro 28.41, which is equal to the arithmetical average of the 20 daily VWAPs (volume-weighted average prices), i.e. the arithmetic average of average AXA share trading prices during a given trading day, weighted by the volume of AXA shares traded on CompartmentA of Euronext Paris at each price (excluding opening and closing prices), over a period of 20 trading days between September 13, 2023 (inclusive) and October 10, 2023 (inclusive) (the "Reference Price").Under the classic offer, for all countries, the Subscription Price will be equal to 80% of the Reference Price, i.e. Euro 22.73Under the guarantee plus offer, for all countries, the Subscription Price will be equal to 92.40% of the Reference Price,i.e. Euro 26.25The following information mainly summarises the other information contained in the press release relating to Shareplan 2023 dated August 22, 2023.