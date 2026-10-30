AXA Aktie

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WKN: 901685 / ISIN: US0545361075

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30.10.2026 17:45:00

AXA announces the subscription prices for its 2026 employee share offering (Shareplan 2026)

The subscription prices for AXA’s 2026 employee share offering (Shareplan 2026) have been set today by the Chief Executive Officer.

The subscription prices are based on a reference price of Euro 42.31 (the “Reference Price”), which is equal to the arithmetical average of the daily volume-weighted average price (VWAP1) of AXA’s shares over the course of 20 trading days, from October 2, 2026 (inclusive) to October 29, 2026 (inclusive).

Under the Classic offer, the subscription price is equal to 80% of the Reference Price, i.e., Euro 33.86.

Under the Guarantee Plus offer, the subscription price is equal to 93.95% of the Reference Price, i.e., Euro 39.75.

Further information on each of these offers can be found in the press release relating to Shareplan 2026 dated September 9, 2026, and published on axa.com.

Contact

For questions relating to Shareplan 2026, the employees may contact their Human Resources Department.

1.The VWAP (volume-weighted average price) is the average of the prices at which AXA shares are traded on a given trading day, weighted by the number of AXA shares traded at each price. The VWAP calculation is based on trades executed on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (excluding opening and closing prices).

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