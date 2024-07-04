|
04.07.2024 19:45:00
AXA Joins Insurance Development Forum’s Infrastructure Resilience Development Blueprint
AXA today announces its support for the Insurance Development Forum (IDF)'s Infrastructure Resilience Development Blueprint. This initiative aims to mobilise and facilitate insurance sector investments in infrastructure that will enhance the resilience of vulnerable communities in emerging and developing economies to risks from climate change and other natural disasters.AXA, one of the largest insurers in the world, is committed to fight against climate change and is fully mobilized to act for a low carbon society and economy. We are convinced that we must work together to strengthen our capacity to deliver strong results.This includes potential investments in a diversified range of greenfield and brownfield commercial infrastructure projects in sectors such as renewable energy, water, waste, transportation, social (e.g., hospitals, education and government-backed housing), digital infrastructure and telecommunication, as well nature-based solutions geared towards enhancing the resilience of vulnerable communities in emerging and developing economies to risks specifically from climate change and other natural disasters. The IDF is working with BlackRock to put its Blueprint into action, leveraging the global asset manager's significant infrastructure investment and blended finance expertise and familiarity with insurance industry investment requirements. The IDF's ultimate aim is to provide a replicable, scalable solution for infrastructure resilience projects that can come to market quickly and thereby lead to near term measurable positive outcomes for the resilience of vulnerable communities.
