AXA Aktie
WKN: 901685 / ISIN: US0545361075
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19.05.2026 10:45:00
AXA published today its 2025 Group Solvency and Financial Condition Report
AXA published today the AXA Group1 Solvency and Financial Condition Report (the “Group SFCR”) for the reporting period ended December 31, 2025, pursuant to Articles 51, 53, 54, 256 and 256a of Directive 2009/138/EC, as amended (the “Directive”) and Articles 290 to 298 and 359 to 364 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2015/35, as amended (the “Regulation” and, together with the Directive, the “Solvency II Regulations”).The Group SFCR has been prepared in accordance with the Solvency II Regulations governing insurance group reporting and guidance from the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA) and the Autorité de contrôle prudentiel et de résolution (ACPR) and is solely intended to fulfil the requirements thereof.Pursuant to Article 360 of the Regulation, AXA also published today a translation of the summary of the Group SFCR into the official languages of the Member States in which its (re)insurance subsidiaries have their head offices.The Group SFCR and the translations of its summary can be found on AXA’s website (https://www.axa.com) under the “Investors / Results and Reports / Results” section (in French and in English).1.AXA SA together with its direct and indirect consolidated subsidiariesWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei AXA SAShs
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