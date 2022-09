Axa refused to pay my travel insurance claim … then ignored me

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

First it asked for two years’ medical history, then five. Then I couldn’t get anyone to answer the phoneI filed a $414 (£359) travel insurance claim with Axa last October after suffering dehydration in the US. Ten months later, it still has not been dealt with. I had provided all the requested paperwork, including three years of medical history from my GP, and in January I was called to be told my claim had been approved.Nothing arrived, so I called again in March. After an hour, I was told the claim was still being processed. Continue reading...