AXA stands by Hong Kong front-line medical workers

HONG KONG, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA Hong Kong is committed to supporting the community by providing comprehensive protection for the people of Hong Kong. As the impact of the novel coronavirus continues to escalate, the company has offered additional hospital cash benefits for free to its eligible customers. Today, AXA Hong Kong further announced it will provide free hospital benefit and death benefit coverage on novel coronavirus to Hong Kong Hospital Authority front-line medical workers, including all permanent full-time, permanent part-time and contract staff in various roles (including doctors, nurses, allied health staff, patient care assistants and ward clerks, etc.). This programme does not require any pre-registration and has simplified claim procedures, enabling them to focus more on fighting the virus.

Sally Wan, Chief Executive Officer, AXA Hong Kong and Macau, said, "During this critical period in the fight against the virus, safeguarding the health of Hong Kong people is our paramount concern. We understand that the outbreak of the novel coronavirus has put front-line medical workers under intense pressure. As a responsible corporate citizen, we launched a special programme to provide free hospital benefit and death benefit coverage on the virus to Hong Kong Hospital Authority medical workers. We are providing them with additional coverage and protection in appreciation of their dedication to saving lives and preserving the wellbeing of Hongkongers."

No registration required [1] . One-off lump sum payment of HKD10,000 for hospital benefit [2]

AXA 'Protect the Frontline' Programme provides free protection for eligible medical workers[3] with simplified claims procedure and no registration required.

Eligible Medical workers[3] - Permanent full-time, permanent part-time and contract staff of Hong Kong Hospital Authority Application - No registration is required[1], eligible medical workers[3] will be entitled to the corresponding coverage automatically Free insurance coverage on novel coronavirus - One-off lump sum payment of HKD10,000 for hospital benefit[2] - HKD100,000 for death benefit[2] Protection period[4] - From now till 30 April 2020 Claims and enquiries - Simplified claims procedure - 24-hour Customer Service Hotline (852) 2894 4701 [1] Each Eligible Person does not need to register or enroll for the coverage. Each Eligible Person is only entitled to the hospital benefit and death benefit for once respectively at maximum. [2] If an Eligible Person: (i) is diagnosed with novel coronavirus by the government of Hong Kong and is confined in a hospital during the Hospital Benefit Protection Period, AXA shall pay out a one-off lump sum payment of hospital benefit of HKD10,000; and/or (ii) is diagnosed with novel coronavirus by the government of Hong Kong and such novel coronavirus and its complications result in death during the Death Benefit Protection Period, AXA shall pay out the death benefit to the Eligible Person's estate. The benefit payable under the death benefit is HKD 100,000. [3] All permanent full-time, permanent part-time and contract staff (excluding temporary and outsourcing contractors) who are employed by Hong Kong Hospital Authority are eligible persons for the Programme ("Eligible Person"). The identity of the Eligible Person (being the insured person) should be validated by AXA. [4] The protection period of the hospital benefit is from 10 February 2020 to 30 April 2020 (both dates inclusive) ("Hospital Benefit Protection Period"). The protection period of death benefit means within 60 days from the date of diagnosis of novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) ("novel coronavirus") during the Hospital Benefit Protection Period ("Death Benefit Protection Period").

Please visit www.axa.com.hk to learn more about the AXA 'Protect the Frontline' Programme.

Striving to be a trusted partner to our customers, the company has also enhanced the policy coverage and services for customers in response to the novel coronavirus*:

Launched a 24-hour Customer Service Hotline (852) 2894 4701 to answer customer queries and streamlined the claim process

Additional free hospital cash benefit for Life, Health and Employee Benefits customers

Premium refund for travel insurance purchased due to trip cancellation in relation to novel coronavirus#

AXA Hong Kong is committed to working with the people of Hong Kong to fight the novel coronavirus and protect their health and wellbeing, and will continue to closely monitor the development and make every effort to provide appropriate support.

*Subject to the relevant terms and conditions. Coverage includes medical and travel insurance products purchased via HSBC and underwritten by AXA. #Premium refund for travel insurance purchased applies to your cancelled trip to Mainland China or trip cancellation due to your entry visa being rejected, destination country flight ban or immigration ban for Hong Kong travellers.

The above information is for reference only. For details of AXA 'Protect the Frontline' Programme, please refer to the relevant promotional materials. For details of the product features, content, terms, conditions and exclusions of medical insurance and travel insurance plans, please refer to the relevant product leaflets.

ABOUT AXA HONG KONG AND MACAU

AXA Hong Kong and Macau, a member of the AXA Group, prides itself on serving over 1.3 million customers[1] with our superior products and services. AXA is the top-tier life insurer in Hong Kong with the longest history[2]. In addition to being the No. 1 global Property & Casualty commercial lines insurer[3], we are the No. 1 most considered insurance brand in Hong Kong[4]. We are also one of the largest health protection providers in Hong Kong and Macau.

AXA is one of the most diversified insurers, providing a full range of coverage for individual and commercial customers. We offer all-round, integrated solutions across Life, Health and Property & Casualty to address all of our customers' insurance needs. In keeping with our brand promise "Know You Can", AXA strives to be a lifelong partner to our customers by empowering them to achieve their goals and live better lives.

As an innovative insurer, we leverage on Big Data and AI to transform the customer experience end-to-end, making insurance simpler and more personal. We continue to drive innovation notably in health and protection, supporting customers in prevention, treatment and recovery.

We also believe it is our inherent responsibility to support the communities in which we operate. AXA Foundation is our flagship corporate social responsibility programme covering all our efforts in promoting holistic wellbeing and supporting the underprivileged to create a positive and lasting impact in the communities of Hong Kong and Macau.

[1] Including customers of AXA China Region Insurance Company Limited, AXA China Region Insurance Company (Bermuda) Limited (incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability), and AXA General Insurance Hong Kong Limited [2] Top tier insurers are defined based on the annualised premiums of Individual Direct New Business (Classes A to F) of Statistics on Hong Kong Long Term Insurance Business published by the Insurance Authority. [3] AXA Corporate Solutions, AXA Matrix Risk Consultants, AXA Insurance Company, and AXA Art with AXA XL's insurance and reinsurance operations combined [4] AXA Hong Kong Brand Preference Tracking Report 2019

THIS PRESS RELEASE IS AVAILABLE ON AXA'S WEBSITE: AXA.COM.HK

IMPORTANT LEGAL INFORMATION AND CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained herein may be forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements that are predictions of or indicate future events, trends, plans or objectives. Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and can be affected by other factors that could cause actual results and AXA's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to Part 4 - "Risk factors and risk management" of AXA's Document de Référence (Annual Report) for the year ended December 31, 2016, for a description of certain important factors, risks and uncertainties that may affect AXA's business, and/or results of operations. AXA undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200211/2716826-1-a

SOURCE AXA Hong Kong