|
14.09.2022 08:45:00
AXA strengthens its support for forest ecosystems by launching the AXA Forests for Good programme
AXA today announced the launch of the AXA Forests for Good program to help restore damaged forest ecosystems and make them more resilient to climate change. The 3-year program will be deployed on 600 of the 15,000 hectares of forest owned by AXA in France, and managed by AXA IM. To carry out this project, AXA will be surrounded by a consortium of actors, led by Reforest'Action, and composed of France Nature Environnement, Inrae, Jura Nature Environnement, AgroParisTech and Société Alpine de Protection de la Nature-France Nature Environnement Hautes-Alpes. They will combine their environmental, social, technical and educational expertise.The AXA Forests for Good programme will have 4 main objectives:To study the impact of global warming and land artificialisation on the loss of biodiversity thanks to the measurements of the consortium's experts who will visit the plots every quarter.Restore the forest. After testing several restoration options, the consortium will make recommendations for species that promote the multifunctionality of the forest, i.e. the development of biodiversity, carbon capture and the production of biomaterials. Strengthen AXA's leadership on climate and biodiversity issues. The practices developed through this programme can then be applied at the European level and shared with the private and public forestry sector.Contribute to a better understanding of the role of forests. Externally, the consortium's members will raise awareness of biodiversity issues in schools thanks to these forests. Internally, AXA will propose actions through AXA Hearts in Action and awareness-raising operations to its partners and employees. With AXA Forests for Good, the Group is strengthening its global forest protection plan. Last year, AXA announced a €1.5 billion investment program to support the sustainable management of forest ecosystems and the protection of biodiversity.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "AXA SAShs"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "AXA SAShs"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu AXA SAShs Sponsored American Deposit.Receipts Repr.1 Shmehr Nachrichten
|
06.05.22
|AXA-Aktie fällt: Steigende Einnahmen im ersten Quartal (Dow Jones)
|
24.02.22
|AXA-Aktie sinkt: AXA meldet gutes Geschäft 2021 - Aktienrückkauf kommt (Dow Jones)
|
10.02.20
|UNIQA kauft Osteuropageschäft von AXA - UNIQA-Aktie gefragt (finanzen.at)
|
02.11.17
|Kleiner Umsatzrückgang bei Axa (Dow Jones)
|
25.11.08
|AXA kippt Gewinnziel für 2008 wegen Finanzmarktkrise (dpa-AFX)
Analysen zu AXA SAShs Sponsored American Deposit.Receipts Repr.1 Shmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|AXA S.A.
|25,29
|0,28%
|AXA SAShs Sponsored American Deposit.Receipts Repr.1 Sh
|25,00
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Inflationsdaten wirken nach: ATX rutscht ins Minus -- DAX fester-- Asiens Börsen unterschiedlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt fällt am Donnerstag nach freundlichem Start hinter die Nulllinie zurück. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigt sich derweil in Grün. An den asiatischen Börsen zeigen sich am Donnerstag unterschiedliche Vorzeichen.