Axalta Coating Systems Aktie

WKN DE: A12EDV / ISIN: BMG0750C1082

10.02.2026 12:18:59

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. Reveals Retreat In Q4 Income

(RTTNews) - Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $60 million, or $0.28 per share. This compares with $137 million, or $0.63 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $128 million or $0.59 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.7% to $1.262 billion from $1.311 billion last year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $60 Mln. vs. $137 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.28 vs. $0.63 last year. -Revenue: $1.262 Bln vs. $1.311 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.50

