Axalta Coating Systems Aktie
WKN DE: A12EDV / ISIN: BMG0750C1082
|
10.02.2026 12:18:59
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. Reveals Retreat In Q4 Income
(RTTNews) - Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year
The company's bottom line totaled $60 million, or $0.28 per share. This compares with $137 million, or $0.63 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $128 million or $0.59 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period fell 3.7% to $1.262 billion from $1.311 billion last year.
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $60 Mln. vs. $137 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.28 vs. $0.63 last year. -Revenue: $1.262 Bln vs. $1.311 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.50
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Axalta Coating Systems Ltd
|
27.10.25
|Ausblick: Axalta Coating Systems zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
13.10.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Axalta Coating Systems legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)