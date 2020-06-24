Axalta Expands its Imron™ Industrial Portfolio in North America

PHILADELPHIA, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Axalta (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, today introduced its new polyurethane wood coating product offering designed to protect and enhance the aesthetics of wood surfaces. The addition of the Imron Industrial Wood product line marks Axalta's official expansion into the polyurethane wood coatings market.

"The introduction of another high-performing Imron Industrial product and expansion into this new market is a significant milestone for Axalta," said Dave Heflin, Axalta's Vice President, Global Industrial Liquid Coatings. "The Imron Industrial brand has always stood for high quality and performance, and that's what customers will be getting with our new polyurethane wood coatings products."

"These premium, durable formaldehyde-free products are resilient against chemical and abrasion damage," continued Helflin. "They can be applied using a variety of spray application methods with outstanding dry and sand times. Our current customers and those new to the Imron Industrial brand can be confident that they will be using one of the most innovative, durable and sustainable products on the market today."

Imron Industrial polyurethane products are built on an advanced technology platform designed to provide superior quality gloss, application and durability. This new line is designed for interior wood surfaces and is commonly used to finish kitchen/bath cabinetry, tables, chairs, office furniture and architectural millwork. For almost 50 years, Imron has a proven history of consistent performance, high quality, and innovation.

To learn more about Imron Industrial Wood coatings, visit axaltawoodcoatings.com.

About Axalta

Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the approximately 14,000 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit axalta.com and follow us @Axalta on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

