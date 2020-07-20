Axalta Releases 2018-2019 Sustainability Report

PHILADELPHIA, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Axalta (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, today issued its 2018-2019 Sustainability Report, highlighting the company's advancements in sustainable business practices, including technology, operations and responsible sourcing.

"Sustainability is fundamental to our core values, our business and is embedded in everything we do," said Robert Bryant, Axalta's Chief Executive Officer. "From Axalta's innovative technologies that help customers save energy and increase productivity, to the ways we are making our operations safer and lowering our environmental impact, to our unwavering commitment to acting with integrity, this Sustainability Report shares the progress that our global team has collectively achieved. Many of Axalta's stakeholders are increasingly interested in sustainability topics, and this report is only one way we demonstrate our sustainability priorities and accomplishments."

In the two-year period that the report covers, Axalta demonstrated its ongoing commitment to sustainability and progress toward goals across a range of environmental, social and governance (ESG) areas. The report highlights numerous awards Axalta has received from customers, technology organizations and others that recognized the company's sustainability programs and performance.

The report also showcases Axalta's more than 150 years of experience in the industry and longstanding commitment to advancing coatings technology and developing sustainable products that make materials last longer and perform better. Axalta continued to invest in innovation, launching more than 250 new products in each of the past two years and opening its Global Innovation Center, the world's largest color and coatings research and development center.

Axalta reaffirmed its commitment to safe and responsible manufacturing by unveiling "Driving Perfect Performance" as its new operating slogan along with additional safety training globally. In 2019, Axalta achieved a best-ever total recordable incident rate of 0.28, which is top-decile safety performance in the coatings industry. Axalta reported reductions in energy use and associated greenhouse gas emissions from operations over the reporting period. The company also describes its efforts to advance responsible sourcing practices and human rights throughout its supply chain.

Between 2018 and 2019, Axalta continued its commitment toward its people and local communities, and strengthened its internal talent development, employee engagement, and diversity and inclusion efforts. Through its Bright Futures program, the company made a difference in the communities where it operates by collaborating with partners to advance science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education and environmental stewardship initiatives.

Axalta's 2018-2019 Sustainability Report is available online at sustainability.axalta.com.

About Axalta

Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the approximately 13,000 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit axalta.com and follow us @Axalta on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

Contact

Jessica Iben

+1 215 255 7998

Jessica.Iben@axalta.com

axalta.com



View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/axalta-releases-2018-2019-sustainability-report-301096433.html

SOURCE Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.