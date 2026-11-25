(RTTNews) - Coatings company Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) announced on Wednesday that the U.K. Competition and Markets Authority had indicated that remedies proposed for its planned merger with Akzo Nobel N.V. (AKZA.AS) could address the regulator's competition concerns.

The companies said the remedy package includes the divestment of AkzoNobel's European vehicle refinish coatings business, including operations in the United Kingdom.

Axalta and AkzoNobel said the proposed remedies are consistent with those already agreed with the European Commission.

The companies said they will continue to work with the CMA toward obtaining final conditional clearance and remain confident the merger will be completed by early 2027.

Shares of Axalta rose 0.21% to $35.32 in premarket trading after ending Tuesday's session down 0.68%.