25.01.2023 14:05:00
Axcelis Announces Follow-on Shipments of Purion H™ High Current Implanters to Advanced Logic Semiconductor Fabs
Shipments Support Manufacturing Ramps at Multiple Fabs
BEVERLY, Mass., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS), a leading supplier of innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry, announced today follow-on shipments of the Purion H™ high current implanter to multiple fabs in support of the customer's most advanced logic device technology manufacturing ramp. The systems shipped in the fourth quarter of 2022.The Purion H offers advanced logic customers unmatched levels of process control, market leading throughput & uniformity.
Executive Vice President, Marketing and Applications, Greg Redinbo, commented, "We're excited to support the manufacturing ramp at our customer's advanced logic fabs. The Purion H has an innovative high current implanter architecture, featuring unique scanned spot beam technology, designed for advanced memory and logic applications. The Purion H offers advanced logic customers unmatched levels of process control, coupled with market leading throughput and uniformity, enabling chip manufacturers to achieve greater yield with the lowest cost of ownership."
About Axcelis:
Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 40 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.
