AXCELIS ANNOUNCES MULTIPLE NEW PENETRATIONS AND FOLLOW-ON SHIPMENTS OF PURION POWER SERIES IMPLANTERS TO POWER DEVICE CHIPMAKERS WORLDWIDE

BEVERLY, Mass., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS), a leading supplier of enabling ion implantation solutions for the semiconductor industry, today announced multiple new and follow-on shipments of the Purion Power Series ion implanter systems. The shipments went to multiple fabs in Asia and Europe operated by leading Si and SiC power device chipmakers. Notably, these shipments include the first SiC tool shipped from the Axcelis Asia Operations Center in South Korea. The models of Purion Power Series implanters™ purchased include the Purion H200™ high current, Purion XE™ high energy and the Purion M™ medium current implanters, all of which are planned for use in high volume production of Si and SiC power devices.

President and CEO Mary Puma commented, "The power device market continues to drive our growth globally and Axcelis expects to continue to experience strong sales of Purion Power Series products in this rapidly growing market segment. Axcelis has a technology advantage and leading market share in this segment, and we anticipate maintaining this leadership position as we expand our installed base worldwide."

About Axcelis:

Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 40 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

