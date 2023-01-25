|
25.01.2023 14:00:00
Axcelis Announces Participation in SEMICON Korea 2023
BEVERLY, Mass., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS), a leading supplier of enabling ion implantation solutions for the semiconductor industry, announced today that it will showcase its innovative Purion™ platform of ion implanters at SEMICON Korea 2023. The event is being held February 1-3, at the COEX Center in Seoul, Korea. Axcelis will be located at Booth #D704. Semiconductor manufacturers are invited to visit the Axcelis exhibit to learn first-hand about innovative ion implant solutions that deliver significant technology and manufacturing advantages. This includes:
- Purion H™ Series - Including the Purion Dragon, Purion H5 and Purion H200 with solutions designed to provide a comprehensive solution for all high current implant applications.
- Purion XE™ Series - The industry leading high energy implant platform, including the new Purion XEmax featuring patented Boost Technology™ and 15MeV capability designed for the most advanced image sensor applications.
- Purion Power Series™ - Featuring innovative solutions for processing across the full power device application space and ability to handle all wafer types including silicon, silicon carbide (SiC) and thin.
- AAOC (Axcelis Asia Operation Center) – The Company's new clean manufacturing facility in South Korea, opened in 2021, designed to drive customer satisfaction for both Korean Asia Pacific customers.
President and CEO Mary Puma, commented, "We're excited to be a part of this event, one of the most important technology forums in the Asia Pacific region. Korea has long been a key region for Axcelis, and we look forward to the opportunity to provide the most advanced ion implant technology to Korean chipmakers utilizing our in-country manufacturing capability and local supply chain to support this very important and growing market."
About Axcelis:
Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 40 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.
CONTACTS:
Maureen Hart (editorial/media) 978.787.4266
Doug Lawson (investor relations) 978.787.9552
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/axcelis-announces-participation-in-semicon-korea-2023-301730167.html
SOURCE Axcelis Technologies, Inc.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Axcelis Technologies Incmehr Nachrichten
|
24.01.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Axcelis Technologies gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
01.11.22
|Ausblick: Axcelis Technologies legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
19.10.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Axcelis Technologies zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
19.07.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Axcelis Technologies stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
06.02.22
|Ausblick: Axcelis Technologies veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
02.11.21
|Ausblick: Axcelis Technologies veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
19.10.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Axcelis Technologies öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
02.08.21
|Ausblick: Axcelis Technologies präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Axcelis Technologies Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Axcelis Technologies Inc
|100,05
|0,57%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNeuer Input von der Berichtssaison: Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- ATX und DAX letztlich etwas höher -- Börsen in Honkong und Japan zu Handelsende uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss den Donnerstagshandel knapp oberhalb der Nulllinie ab. Auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Ende freundlich. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich am Donnerstag grün. In Japan und Hongkong waren unterschiedliche Vorzeichen auszumachen, in Festlandchina wurde feiertagsbedingt weiterhin nicht gehandelt.