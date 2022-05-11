AXCELIS ANNOUNCES PARTICIPATION IN UPCOMING INVESTOR CONFERENCES

BEVERLY, Mass., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLS), a leading supplier of enabling ion implantation solutions for the semiconductor industry, announced the company's plans to participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

The 22 nd Annual B. Riley Institutional Investor Conference on Wednesday, May 25 th at the Beverly Hilton, Beverly Hills, CA. Management will host a fireside chat at 8:10 am Pacific Time . Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings.

The 50 th Annual Cowen Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Thursday, June 2 nd at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel. Management will be available for small group and one on one meetings.

The Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference on Wednesday, June 8 th at the InterContinental Boston Hotel. Management will host a fireside chat at 8:30 am Eastern Time. Management will also be available for one on one meetings. A live webcast will be available to the public from the Investors' section of Axcelis' website at www.axcelis.com, or by accessing the webcast link at: https://wsw.com/webcast/stifel68/acls/2079743

About Axcelis:

Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 40 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

