08.05.2023 14:00:00

Axcelis Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BEVERLY, Mass., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLS), a leading supplier of enabling ion implantation solutions for the semiconductor industry, announced the company's plans to participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (PRNewsFoto/Axcelis Technologies, Inc.) (PRNewsFoto/)

  • The 23rd Annual B. Riley Institutional Investor Conference on Wednesday, May 24th at the Beverly Hilton, Beverly Hills, CA. Management will host a fireside chat at 1:45 pm Pacific Time. Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings.
  • The 20th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference on Wednesday, May 31st at the Depot Renaissance Hotel, Minneapolis, MN. Management will be available for one on ones and small group meetings during the event.
  • The 51st Annual Cowen Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Thursday, June 1st at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel. Management will be available for one on one meetings.
  • The Stifel 2023 Cross Sector Insight Conference on Tuesday, June 6th at the InterContinental Boston Hotel. Management will be available for one on one meetings. 
  • The 7th Annual Needham Virtual Automotive Tech Conference on Wednesday, June 7th. Management will be available for virtual one on one meetings. 
  • The William Blair 43rd Annual Growth Stock Conference on Thursday, June 8th at the Loews Chicago Hotel, Chicago, IL. Management will give a presentation at 12:00 pm CT. Management will also be available for one on one meetings. A live webcast will be available to the public from the Investors' section of Axcelis' website at www.axcelis.com, or by accessing the webcast link at: https://wsw.com/webcast/blair79/acls/1921934

About Axcelis:

Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 45 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

CONTACTS:
Maureen Hart (editorial/media) 978.787.4266
Doug Lawson (investor relations) 978.787.9552

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/axcelis-announces-participation-in-upcoming-investor-conferences-301816700.html

SOURCE Axcelis Technologies, Inc.

