AXCELIS ANNOUNCES SHIPMENT OF TWO PURION HIGH CURRENT EVALUATION SYSTEMS FOR USE IN DRAM AND MATURE TECHNOLOGY APPLICATIONS

BEVERLY, Mass., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS), a leading supplier of enabling ion implantation solutions for the semiconductor industry, today announced shipments in the second quarter of two Purion H™ high current implanter evaluation systems to leading chipmakers in Asia. The systems will be used to manufacture DRAM memory and mature process technology devices.

President and CEO Mary Puma commented, "We are excited about the growth opportunities these two new high current customer sites bring and look forward to continued adoption of the Purion H across all market segments. The Purion H offers chipmakers superior process control and productivity delivered through its unique scanned spot beam technology."

About Axcelis:

Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for 40 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

