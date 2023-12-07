07.12.2023 14:00:00

Axcelis Announces Shipments of Purion XE High Energy and Purion H High Current Implanters to DRAM Memory Chipmakers

Shipments Support Capacity Expansions at Multiple Fabs

BEVERLY, Mass., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS), a leading supplier of innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry, announced today shipments of the Purion XE™ high energy and the Purion H™ high current implanters to multiple fabs in Korea and China to manufacture DRAM memory devices. The systems include a follow-on shipment to an existing customer in Korea, and the penetration of a new customer in China. The systems shipped in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Our Purion XE series of ion implanters have rapidly earned a reputation as the industry standard for today’s demanding high energy recipes. Their unique RF Linear Accelerator (LINAC) technology offers higher reliability, a wider energy range and greater productivity than competing platforms, with superior metals contamination control.

President and CEO Russell Low commented, "We're excited to support our existing customers' capacity expansions and with the new opportunity in China. The Purion H has an innovative high current implanter architecture, featuring unique scanned spot beam technology, designed for advanced device applications. Our Purion XE is the industry standard for today's demanding high energy recipes. Its unique RF Linear Accelerator (LINAC) technology offers higher reliability, a wider energy range and greater productivity than competing platforms, with superior metals contamination control. The Purion platform offers memory customers unmatched levels of process control, coupled with market leading throughput and uniformity, enabling chip manufacturers to achieve greater yield with the lowest cost of ownership."

About Axcelis:
Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 40 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com

CONTACTS:
Maureen Hart (editorial/media) 978.787.4266
Doug Lawson (investor relations) 978.787.9552

Axcelis (PRNewsfoto/Axcelis Technologies, Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/axcelis-announces-shipments-of-purion-xe-high-energy-and-purion-h-high-current-implanters-to-dram-memory-chipmakers-302007635.html

SOURCE Axcelis Technologies, Inc.

Axcelis Technologies Inc

ATX geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX knackt Rekordhoch -- Wall Street schließt freundlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zogen vor dem Wochenende an. Die Wall Street tendierte am letzten Handelstag der Börsenwoche fester. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte fanden am Freitag keine gemeinsame Richtung.

