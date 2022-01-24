|
24.01.2022 14:00:00
AXCELIS ANNOUNCES TIMING AND AVAILABILITY OF FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021 RESULTS AND CONFERENCE CALL
BEVERLY, Mass., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS) will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 on Monday, February 7, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET).
The Company will host a call to discuss the results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 on Monday, February 7, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. ET. The call will be available to interested listeners via an audio webcast that can be accessed through the Investors page of Axcelis' website at www.axcelis.com. If you would like to ask a question, the dial in number is 866.588.8911 (707.294.1561 outside North America). Participants calling into the conference call will be requested to provide the company name, Axcelis Technologies, and Conference ID: 3608769. Please dial in at least 15 minutes in advance to ensure a timely connection to the call. Webcast replays will be available for 30 days following the call.
About Axcelis:
Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 40 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.
CONTACTS:
Maureen Hart (editorial/media) 978.787.4266
Doug Lawson (investor relations) 978.787.9552
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/axcelis-announces-timing-and-availability-of-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2021-results-and-conference-call-301465822.html
SOURCE Axcelis Technologies, Inc.
