Axcelis Named to Top 100 Women-Led Businesses in Massachusetts by The Women's Edge and The Boston Globe

Annual Award Highlights Women Business Leaders Who are Making a Significant Impact on the State's Economy

BEVERLY, Mass., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS), a leading supplier of enabling ion implantation solutions for the semiconductor industry, today announced Axcelis was named to the 22nd annual Top 100 Women-Led Businesses in Massachusetts list by The Women's Edge (formerly The Commonwealth Institute) and its partner The Boston Globe. These 100 organizations generated nearly $72 billion in total revenue in 2021, demonstrating that women are key drivers of the state's economy. This is the 20th year that Axcelis has been named to the list.

"The organizations on this year's diverse list are driving innovation across the country, from increased manufacturing capacity to breakthroughs in clinical care and therapeutics" said The Women's Edge Chief Executive Officer Elizabeth L. Hailer. "We are honored to celebrate the Top 100 women leaders and hopes it inspires others to drive for success here in our region and beyond."

"We're proud to once again partner with The Women's Edge to recognize these 100 remarkable companies—and the remarkable women who lead them," said Globe Magazine editor Francis Storrs. "It's a privilege to celebrate this year's honorees for all they've accomplished, and for the example they're setting for future generations of leaders."

This is the 22nd year that The Women's Edge – a Boston-based nonprofit organization devoted to advancing women in leadership positions — created the list through a nomination process and reviewed both for-profit and not-for-profit organizations, and the 10th year that the list was created in collaboration with The Boston Globe. In addition to revenue or operating budget, factors considered in the evaluation included workplace and management diversity, board makeup, and innovative projects. The full list is published in the Globe Magazine's Women & Power issue.

Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 40 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

