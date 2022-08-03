Axcelis Technologies Q2 Profit Rises, Lifts FY Revenue Outlook

(RTTNews) - Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (ACLS) Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $44.2 million or $1.32 per share, compared to $41.6 million or $1.22 per share last year.

Second-quarter revenue rose to $221.2 million from $203.6 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $1.00 per share and revenues of $212.71 million for the quarter.

President and CEO Mary Puma commented, "Axcelis delivered outstanding second quarter financial performance well above our guidance due to robust demand and our strong execution. It is an exciting time for Axcelis with significant growth in the ion implant TAM, solid customer demand for our products and long term growth prospects in the power device market. System bookings and shipments continue to hit record levels."

Looking forward to the third quarter, Axcelis expects revenues of $220 million to $228 million and earnings per share between $1.10 to $1.15. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $1.07 per share and revenues of $217.71 million.

For the full year, the company now expects to achieve revenue of greater than $875 million. Previously, the company expected to achieve revenue of greater than $850 million in 2022. Analysts currently estimate revenues of $856.11 million for the year.