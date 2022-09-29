Axcella Reports Encouraging Interim Data From EMMPACT Study Of AXA1125

(RTTNews) - Axcella Therapeutics (AXLA) reported interim results from the ongoing global phase 2b randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, dose ranging EMMPACT study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of AXA1125 for the treatment of Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis or NASH. At 24-weeks, the study recorded statistically significant improvements in the liver stiffness measurement compared to placebo in the high dose arm for all subjects. Statistically significant improvements in ALT were seen at both weeks 12 and 24 in all subjects for the low and high doses, the company said.

Axcella CEO Bill Hinshaw said: "The results from the interim analysis indicate that administration of AXA1125 over 24-weeks leads to statistically significant improvements compared to placebo in biomarkers for metabolism, inflammation and fibrosis, underscoring its multi-targeted efficacy."

