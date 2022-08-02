|
02.08.2022 12:58:27
Axcella Reports Positive Phase 2a Study Results Of Its Drug AXA1125 For Long COVID
(RTTNews) - Axcella Therapeutics (AXLA) on Tuesday reported positive topline results from the Phase 2a study of its drug candidate AXA1125 in patients with fatigue related to Long Covid.
In the Phase 2a study, 41 subjects were divided into two groups to receive AXA1125 by one group and placebo by the other.
Topline results from the study showed statistically significant improvement in mental and physical fatigue scores in people with Long Covid who were treated with AXA1125 for 28 days. They also showed improved scores in a 6 minute walk test.
There was no significant adverse events reported by study subjects, the company said.
"We are delighted to report that we have meaningful clinical results as well as an increased understanding on the best endpoints for future, potentially registrational studies and look forward to engaging with the regulatory authorities around the next steps in clinical development," said Bill Hinshaw, CEO of Axcella.
