28.02.2023 16:05:20
Axel Springer To Cut Jobs At Bild And Welt Brands
(RTTNews) - Axel Springer SE (AXELF.PK) said it aims to improve earnings by around 100 million euros over the next three years through revenue increases and cost savings. It will cut jobs at its German newspapers Bild and Welt brands.
The German media holding company did not give a specific figure for how many jobs would be affected by the reorganization.
CEO Mathias Dopfner, said, "No cuts shall be made to the number of reporters, authors, or specialist editors. In order to be able to maintain journalistic quality standards, BILD and WELT intend to invest in these areas."
At the same time, management made it clear: "This is not a job guarantee. We will part with colleagues in the editorial teams if certain profiles no longer fit the required skills," Dopfner said.
