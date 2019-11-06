AXEL Token to List on IDAX, A Global Top Ten Cryptocurrency Exchange

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AXEL announces the listing of its AXEL Token on IDAX, an international crypto exchange platform ranked one of the world's Top Ten exchanges, with almost $1.3 billion USD in daily trading volume. IDAX provides users from around the globe with safe, fast and convenient digital cryptocurrency transactions, and starting on November 11th, AXEL Token will join some of the world's leading blockchain assets. Together with this listing, IDAX will introduce AXEL/USDT, the first time ever that this trading pair will be available for the growing AXEL community.

"By listing on IDAX and introducing the AXEL/USDT pairing, we're creating more opportunity for bigger audiences globally to be a part of AXEL.Network," notes Ben Ow, President and CTO of AXEL. "We have received an overwhelming amount of positive feedback from the beta release of our AXEL Go app, which allows users from anywhere in the world to share files, images, music or videos using AXEL Tokens. This makes us one of the few companies in the world with a fully operational blockchain platform and DApp running."

The decision to partner with IDAX reflects the company's incredible growth in just a few months, since it launched an IEO this past August and held its first Token listing the next month on ProBit. The AXEL.Network global decentralized platform has expanded rapidly and steadily, and now has more than 160 Masternodes operating across four continents, as it continues to improve on speed and reliability.

Trading goes live on November 11th, at 11:00 AM (UTC+8), and deposits begin one day earlier on November 10th. For individuals interested in running a Masternode for the AXEL.Network community, but missed the pre-sale and IEO events, now is the chance to participate in one of the fastest growing blockchain-powered IPFS networks in the world.

About AXEL

AXEL is committed to providing users with true ownership over their data with dynamic, easy-to-use technology solutions for file sharing, access, security and privacy, transfer, streaming, and integration, from one secure platform. The company launched AXEL.Network, a global decentralized network to help foster the movement from centralized to decentralized computing — the next- generation internet.

With operations in North America, Asia, and Europe, the company's veteran 100+ member team has built a suite of proprietary software products already used by millions of people globally, with patented technology and user-friendly apps that work across Windows, Mac, iOS and Android. The AXEL platform allows users to link digital content across all of their devices, without using a third-party.

For more information, visit AXEL.Network and follow us on Discord, Twitter, Medium and Telegram.

SOURCE AXEL