Axia Spirit Receives Several Prestigious Awards

Axia Spirit has received multiple distinguished awards across the white spirits and other spirits categories since making its debut in the US, UK, and Greece markets at the end of 2021.

LONDON, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Axia Spirit is honored to announce that they have received Gold, (95 points) from the acclaimed International Wine & Spirits Competition (IWSC 2022). IWSC notes Axia is "wonderfully rich and generous and entirely true of style. Concentrated and complex wintergreen, oily pine resin, and bright zesty citrus aromas are complemented by earthy, herbal, savoury notes. The extraordinary depth of flavour demonstrates a masterful craft."

The International Wine & Spirits Competition is one of the industry's most innovative awards programs. With more than 4,000 submissions in 21 different categories from over 90 countries, the 2022 – 53rd annual competition was the largest in the IWSC's history. 85 of the world's leading spirit experts gather for over two weeks to assess the submissions.

In addition, Axia Spirit is excited to share that they are also a proud winner of Gold at the 22nd Annual San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC). Gold from SFWSC is awarded to exceptional spirits that are near the pinnacle of achievement; these products set the standard for their categories.

SFWSC is one of the world's most respected and largest spirits competitions, it is noted for the quality of its 70 judges, coming together from all around the world to blindly taste and select the best spirits in the world. Each winning spirit brand was tested and anonymously chosen based on flavor composition and smoothness.

Axia Spirit has received several prestigious awards after being on market for less than one year. "We are proudly mixing ancient traditions with new ideas and processes while introducing the incomparable taste of mastiha to a new generation of flavour chasers and spirits enthusiasts," said Axia CEO Tony Chvala. Axia is thrilled to see such a positive response to this newly innovated spirit and look forward to more continued success.

Other accolades include:

Double Gold - TAG Spirit Awards

Gold - Denver International Spirits Competition

Silver - London Spirits Competition

Silver - International Spirits Challenge Burgess Hill West Sussex

One of the 50 Top Innovative Spirits of 2021 - The Spirits Business

"We are ecstatic that the drinks industry has embraced our new white spirit that is a base for cocktails usually made with the likes of traditional Gins, Vodkas, and Tequilas. It is a true testament to our founders Adrian Clarkes' and Nikos Kaloyannis' vision when creating this disruptive spirit," said Axia CEO Tony Chvala.

About Axia Spirit

Axia is the world's first extra dry spirit strength mastiha (pronounced Mas Tik aa). Produced from mastic trees that originate and grow in the southern part of the Greek Island of Chios. Cultivating mastic is an age old and sustainable practice that is both time and labor intensive. The tree is "milked" and left to dry in the wind, which forms mastic crystals that are collected, cleaned and graded by hand. Axia production includes maceration, distillation and "aging" as parts of the unique recipe, with the total process lasting over a month. The end result is a premium, unsweetened 40% ABV spirit with velvety flavour notes of bergamot, cedar, cypress, mint, grass and pepper and a fragrant, rose aroma. Enjoy your favorite cocktail, only better with Axia.

Axia Spirit cocktails

Axia Tonic

A refreshing twist on the classic aperitif

- 1.5 oz Axia

- 5 oz Fever Tree Mediterranean Tonic

Pour the Axia into a chilled wine glass, add ice cubes and top up with tonic. Garnish with a rosemary leaf, a star anise and 5 pink peppercorns

Bloody Medusa

Just like the famous Bloody Mary but with Axia – and a few more snakes for added bite

- 1.5 oz Axia

- 5 oz Bloody Mary mix

Pour the Axia into a highball. Add ice cubes and a spicy Bloody Mary mix. Garnish with celery, olives and a lemon wedge – even a shrimp if you're feeling Mediterranean

Mastiha Margarita

Cool, elegant and deliciously Mediterranean

- 3 oz Axia

- 1.5 oz dry Pierre Ferrand dry curacao

- 0.5 oz agave

- 1.5 oz fresh lime juice

Mix all ingredients in a shaker, give it a flourish and pour over rocks. Line the tumbler rim with salt.

