AxiaTP, a Complete Technology Provider, Continues Strategic Nationwide Expansion

Axia Technology Partners (AxiaTP), LLC, a complete technology provider and managed services provider, has nearly doubled its staff by adding 19 positions and is currently looking to fill additional critical roles to aid in the company's continued national expansion that will include offices in Chicago, Denver, Seattle, Los Angeles, Orlando and New York.

Among recent hires:

Jason Ulm , Vice President of Sales

, Vice President of Sales Chris Ayers , Senior Project Manager

, Senior Project Manager Eric Champion , Senior Network Engineer

Roger Veach, AxiaTP CEO, said Ulm brings a wealth of client-facing experience and that he, along with the other hires, represents the largest expansion of the company to date.

"AxiaTP is now poised to expand into new markets across the country as we continue to look for the type of customer-centric managed service providers to acquire and fold into the AxiaTP family of companies," explained Veach.

In January, AxiaTP unveiled national expansion plans that will ultimately expand AxiaTP's reach into a dozen cities by the end of 2020. Two acquisitions completed earlier this year include Indianapolis-based Dodson Group and ADS Solutions, headquartered in Chillicothe, Ohio.

"The growth of our team is a testament to the value of our brand," said Veach, "and we need to grow our team to serve the growing demand for our complete technology offerings."

To continue to grow AxiaTP, the company is currently looking to hire Cisco and Telecom Network Engineers, a Cisco Architect, IP Purchasing, PC Support, Help Desk Support, Project Managers, and Virtual CIOs.

About AxiaTP:

Indianapolis-based AxiaTP is a leading national Managed Services and Complete Technology Provider with industry-leading offerings that help companies across a multitude of industries solve business communications challenges through IP technology. Our clients include financial institutions, municipal governments, schools, hospitals, law firms, accounting firms, and real estate developers, to name a few. Through a consultative approach, we strive to understand business challenges and identify ways in which our IP Technology solutions can help optimize workflows, reduce costs, and generate revenue.

For more information on AXIATP: https://www.axiatp.com/

