Axie Infinity Pumps Higher on International Apple App Store Launch

One of the most-watched cryptocurrencies in the market today is none other than Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS). The blockchain-based metaverse game has seen an incredible surge in interest this morning, briefly spiking more than 15% in the span of 30 minutes. Some of these impressive gains have been pared; however, Axie Infinity is still up 6.6% over the past 24 hours, as of 12:45 p.m. ET. This massive jump higher appears to be directly related to the company's rollout of a "lite" version of its crypto game in key markets on the Apple App Store. Axie Infinity's Origins card game will be rolled out in Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Mexico, Venezuela, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Vietnam, allowing users to play without NFTs. Instead, Origins will allow players to start with "free non-NFT starter characters," but users will still have the ability to transfer NFTs into the app. Continue reading
