|
17.05.2023 19:24:42
Axie Infinity Pumps Higher on International Apple App Store Launch
One of the most-watched cryptocurrencies in the market today is none other than Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS). The blockchain-based metaverse game has seen an incredible surge in interest this morning, briefly spiking more than 15% in the span of 30 minutes. Some of these impressive gains have been pared; however, Axie Infinity is still up 6.6% over the past 24 hours, as of 12:45 p.m. ET. This massive jump higher appears to be directly related to the company's rollout of a "lite" version of its crypto game in key markets on the Apple App Store. Axie Infinity's Origins card game will be rolled out in Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Mexico, Venezuela, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Vietnam, allowing users to play without NFTs. Instead, Origins will allow players to start with "free non-NFT starter characters," but users will still have the ability to transfer NFTs into the app. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Apple Inc.mehr Analysen
|05.05.23
|Apple Buy
|UBS AG
|05.05.23
|Apple Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|05.05.23
|Apple Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.05.23
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|05.05.23
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.05.23
|Apple Buy
|UBS AG
|05.05.23
|Apple Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|05.05.23
|Apple Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.05.23
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|05.05.23
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.05.23
|Apple Buy
|UBS AG
|05.05.23
|Apple Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|05.05.23
|Apple Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.05.23
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|05.05.23
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.01.23
|Apple Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|07.11.22
|Apple Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|31.10.22
|Apple Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|14.09.22
|Apple Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|12.09.22
|Apple Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs
|8 286,00
|1,81%
|Apple Inc.
|159,08
|0,39%
|International Public Partnerships Ltd
|1,42
|-1,52%
|On
|27,90
|-7,59%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Schuldenstreit bleibt Thema: ATX schließt stärker -- DAX letztlich in Grün -- US-Börsen zu Handelsschluss in der Gewinnzone -- Börsen in Fernost zum Handelsende uneins
Der heimische Markt präsentierte sich am Mittwoch fester. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich ebenfalls höher. Die US-Börsen notierten am Mittwoch deutlich fester. In Fernost ging es zur Wochenmitte in unterschiedliche Richtungen.