25.04.2023 15:17:00
AXIM Fringe Solutions Group Acquires PERKS Showcase to Revolutionize Employee Benefits and Engagement Experience
LAS VEGAS, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AXIM Fringe Solutions Group, a leading provider of innovative employee benefits and engagement solutions, has announced the acquisition of PERKS Showcase, a game-changing employee communications and engagement platform. This strategic move will strengthen AXIM's position in the market and propel the company to the forefront of the employee engagement and benefits sector.
By integrating PERKS' cutting-edge Showcase platform with AXIM's comprehensive suite of fringe benefits solutions, the two companies are poised to create a groundbreaking, all-inclusive employee engagement experience. The combined offering will drive employee satisfaction, productivity, and loyalty while helping organizations attract and retain top talent.
Key features of the combined AXIM and SHOWCASE offering include:
"We are thrilled to welcome Showcase into the AXIM family," said Jim Campbell, CEO of AXIM Fringe Solutions Group. "This acquisition represents a significant milestone in our journey to transform the employee benefits landscape. Combining our strengths in fringe benefits with SHOWCASE's expertise in communication and rewards, we are poised to deliver an unparalleled employee engagement experience."
Alexa Baggio, Founder and CEO of Showcase, added, "Joining forces with AXIM Fringe Solutions Group is a fantastic opportunity for our team and customers. Together, we will set a new standard for employee engagement and satisfaction, helping organizations create a thriving employee experience that attracts and retains the best talent." Learn more at www.dobenefitsbetter.com
About AXIM Fringe Solutions Group
AXIM Fringe Solutions Group is a leading provider of innovative employee benefits and engagement solutions dedicated to helping organizations create an engaging and productive work environment. With a comprehensive suite of customizable tools, AXIM's platform enables businesses to foster a strong company culture, improve communication, and drive employee satisfaction. For more information, visit: https://aximfsg.com
Media Contact: 240-720-0314
Alexa Baggio abaggio@aximfsg.com
James Campbelljcampbell@aximsg.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/axim-fringe-solutions-group-acquires-perks-showcase-to-revolutionize-employee-benefits-and-engagement-experience-301806027.html
SOURCE AXIM Fringe Solutions Group
