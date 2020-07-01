Axiom Medical and Athena-Security Co-Market Tools To Help Organizations Manage a Healthy Workplace: Combination of Services Helps Companies Cope During COVID-19

HOUSTON, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Axiom Medical, a longtime leader in occupational health services for employers, and Athena Security, the leading touch-free Elevated Temperature Detection System, have joined forces to co-market tools and services to manage a healthy workplace for clients, their employees and customers as the Coronavirus outbreak continues to challenge everyday life.

Both companies recently launched tools designed to help organizations ensure a healthy workplace as their employees return to work during COVID-19, including Axiom Medical's CheckIn2Work app, and Athena's Elevated Temperature Detection System. Given the needs of employers to find ways to best manage a healthy workplace and reassure employees, customers, and clients of the safety on premises, it is a natural win-win to co-market these tools, along with the consulting depth of Axiom's Rapid Response Contagious Respiratory Illness Assessment (CRIA) Clearance Center.

"During a crisis, you quickly learn who is your vendor versus who is a true partner," said Malcolm O'Neal, Vice President of Human Resources for BJ Services, a leading provider of hydraulic fracturing and cementing services to upstream oil and gas companies in North America. "We are approaching our COVID response and protocols with integrated, multi-layered and data-driven models. Axiom Medical's alliance with Athena encompasses all three and by doing so helps us address our COVID risks at the systems level. Our partnership with Axiom ensures we assess the right inputs and better mitigate risk. Thank you, Axiom Medical, for your leadership. It matters."

The co-marketing allows client team members to be screened via both Athena's Elevated Temperature Detection System and Axiom Medical's CheckIn2Work app, which provides a series of screening questions. When an individual is flagged as experiencing symptoms or having an exposure to an infectious disease, or a fever, Axiom Medical provides consulting via its market-leading Rapid Response Contagious Respiratory Illness Assessment (CRIA) Clearance Center. Medical professionals are able to conduct secondary screening to eliminate false positives, and for confirmed cases, manage any subsequent absences from work and safe return to the workplace.

"Combining our CheckIn2Work app with Athena's Elevated Temperature Detection System to help detect fevers is a perfect partnership," said Axiom Medical CEO and President Mark Robinson. "Organizations are having to rapidly adapt to find ways to best manage a healthy workplace for their employees and our combined tools and services give a scope and depth that ensures all employees are safe to return to the workplace."

"We're excited to partner with Axiom Medical to provide much needed touch free pre-screenings as more and more employees return to the workplace," said Athena Security CEO and co-founder Lisa Falzone. "While organizations feel pressure to 'get back to normal,' it's great to provide easy-to-use tools to employers to increase safety measures as much as possible."

Athena's Elevated Temperature Detection System measures for elevated temperature with the use of a thermal camera. Fever is a symptom of SARS, Ebola, Coronavirus/COVID-19, and many other diseases. This system is not a diagnosis tool. A medical-grade thermometer and healthcare specialist should be consulted for medical diagnosis. The system only detects elevated temperatures that may indicate a fever and does not diagnose any virus or disease.

The CheckIn2Work app is available on iOS and Android mobile devices, as well as web portal. It is also available in an agent-assisted version to accommodate employee populations with limited internet access. Text and IVR phone solutions are coming soon. There is built-in flexibility, allowing for adaptations to fit all language needs, as well as to add questions that address both physical and mental health of employees returning to the workplace. The CheckIn2Work app is customizable to fit any slate of questions an organization needs to ask – this is something that will live and adapt far beyond COVID-19, to ensure employers and organizations can always provide a safe and healthy work environment.

Athena's Elevated Body Temperature Detection System provides fast, accurate mass screening for elevated temperatures. The system is non-invasive and non-contact. It identifies the face of the subject, ignores heat spots like overhead lights or hot objects on the person, such as a cell phone or hot coffee. The person looks at the camera, and the system finds the hottest point on the face near the eyes, the inner canthus that most closely correlates with basal body temperature. Then it takes 1000 points of temperature around the face, as the eyes are not the only method to detect.

Headquartered in Austin, TX and founded by former Revel Systems founders Lisa Falzone and Chris Ciabarra, Athena Security is a cutting edge temperature detection and gun detection security camera startup. Athena Security methodology is highly accurate – within 0.3 degrees Celsius for temperature detection and 99% accurate using computer vision and object detection to spot guns and mitigate crime. Athena offers an enterprise, turn-key Elevated Temperature Detection System for fast, frictionless, contactless screening of pedestrian traffic, checking the temperature of up to 2000 people per hour. The company provides an initial temperature screening that can be confirmed by a second medical thermometer. For more information go to Athena Security's website at http://athena-security.com.

Axiom Medical Consulting, LLC was founded in 1999 in The Woodlands, TX and has established itself as an industry leader, consistently specialized in providing complete occupational health services for the total life cycle of client's employees. Axiom is the expert in the fields of workers' compensation, disability case management and OSHA-mandated medical programs. The company was founded on the best practices mission of caring for employees first and providing a significant return for clients. Axiom's clients are the best in their respective industries because they understand the importance of caring for their employees. Axiom has impacted over 1,000,000 lives by helping employees in the workplace and furthers its mission during the COVID-19 crisis by managing over 30,000 COVID cases and 113,000 CheckIn2Work attestations. For more information about CheckIn2Work app or Axiom Medical Consulting, LLC, please visit us at http://www.axiomllc.com.

SOURCE Axiom Medical Consulting LLC