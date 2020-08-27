Axiom Medical Successfully Expands to Hollywood Film and TV Production Industry with COVID-19 Guidance, Safety Protocols and Testing

HOUSTON, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Axiom Medical Consulting, LLC, a leader in occupational health services and innovator of the CheckIn2Work app, has successfully expanded its reach to Hollywood to ensure workplace safety for cast, production and crew members in the onsite film production industry during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Working with several production companies, Axiom is achieving excellent results in the mitigation of COVID-19.

The pandemic halted TV and film sets in Hollywood as production organizations struggled with how to provide safe workplaces in a pre-vaccine world. While trade unions and guilds released a COVID-19 collaborative report titled "The Safe Way Forward," productions still lacked the capacity and resources to independently meet the science-based protocols and medical management for health and safety for all workers.

Enter Axiom as a third-party medical provider offering preventative medicine and public health expertise, with independent COVID-19 medical management, so that production firms can successfully adopt safe return-to-work processes which mitigate the spread of infectious disease. The company has also introduced procedural standards to ensure the continued safety of the workforce. As part of its strategy, they provide a Health Safety Supervisor for productions, who is responsible for COVID-related safety, including zoned testing, daily attestation, case management, contact tracing and compliance.

Complying with established health and safety zoning standards and medically approved protocols, the Company has performed 8,399 tests to date within several Los Angeles-based production companies, showing a positivity rate of 0.17 percent, as compared with the 5.7 percent community seven-day testing positivity average.

The probability of disease exposure and transmission within certain film production companies was significantly lowered. One of these success stories is the upcoming HBO Max television series by Jax Media, Haute Dog, which completed a four-week-long shoot following full union guidelines and COVID protocols instituted by Axiom, culminating in zero positive test results among cast, crew and producers.

"We are honored to be working with the California film production industry, including Jax Media, to help employers and employees manage their workplace safety during COVID," says Mark Robinson, Axiom's CEO. "To achieve these excellent results of no or low positivity within production companies validates the effectiveness of our protocols and procedures. Our excellent team, guided by our Chief Medical Officer Dr. Scott Cherry, is to be commended for providing effective, science-based solutions to mitigate infections in the workplace."

"Axiom Medical's plan made our workplace safe and healthy throughout production of our new series, Haute Dog," says Michael Miller, co-executive producer. "The quality team of professionals ensured that strict protocols were in place for everyone associated with the project, day in and day out. The result was zero positive cases of COVID over four weeks of production, which is something we can all be proud of."

Axiom is now working with the newly revived production from TBS, Wipeout, the obstacle course reality competition that originally aired on ABC between 2008 and 2014. Axiom's Tony DeLitta is serving as Health Safety Supervisor on the production, which was also his role with Haute Dog.

Axiom Medical Consulting, LLC was founded in 1999 in The Woodlands, TX and has established itself as an industry leader in providing complete occupational health services for the total life cycle of client's employees. Axiom is the expert in the fields of workers' compensation, disability case management and OSHA-mandated medical programs. The Company was founded on the best practice mission of caring for employees first and providing a significant return on investment for clients. Axiom has impacted over 1,000,000 lives by helping employees in the workplace and continues its mission by supporting during the COVID-19 crisis by managing over 32,000 COVID cases and 429,542 CheckIn2Work attestations. For more information, please visit us at http://www.axiomllc.com.

# # #

SOURCE Axiom Medical Consulting, LLC