Axiom Solidifies Industry Leadership With Best Legal Service of the Year Award

HONG KONG, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Axiom, the global leader in high-caliber, on-demand legal talent, today announced the receipt of the Best Legal Service of the Year award at the Hong Kong's Most Outstanding Business Awards 2021. The win caps the company's string of successes in providing general counsel services and talent in the Asia Pacific region as it leads the transformation of the legal industry across the globe. As the largest alternative legal service provider, Axiom services a global 1,300 client base that includes half of the Fortune 100 companies. The clients engage the company's handpicked and highly-competent 2,400 lawyers across five continents and 19 different countries, with nearly 400 based in the Asia Pacific region. Immediate access to the right legal talent pool via a curated platform allows regional companies to be nimble to new market opportunities. It enables them to pursue commercial activities such as mergers and acquisitions and quickly understand the complexities in different countries' legal frameworks.

Axiom helps companies manage spikes in legal work volume and even temporarily add to the in-house general counsel team when needed. It allows companies to handle sudden surges in legal workloads, such as managing large volume NDAs across different countries, patent registrations, data privacy, and have the right expertise for specialized legal work in the region. These will be crucial as regional companies explore opportunities such as the Greater Bay Area (GBA) initiative and Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) where new laws and cross border laws might apply.

"Axiom has provided excellent support by providing high quality legal professionals with the right skills to match with our business needs. They then work hard to monitor performance and get feedback during the engagement to ensure the success of the secondment. This gives the flexibility we need to respond to the changing demands of an increasingly complex and dynamic business environment." Brian Downie, General Manager-Legal (Operations & Growth Business) of MTR Corporation Limited.

The robust talent pool with specialized knowledge, a customer-centric approach, the ability to help customers drive better business outcomes, and the wide variety of legal opportunities for lawyers are the main reasons for the new award. The annual award program, organized by CORPHUB, identifies companies who showed outstanding performance in five areas: Leadership Management & Administration, Market Competitiveness, Brand Innovation, Products/Services, and Corporate Social Responsibility. Axiom topped the legal services category.

"We are honored by this award that underscores our leadership in the alternative legal services. It is a testament to our in-house high-caliber talent and diligence to help our clients manage and handle their legal needs. I am especially excited that we received this award in Hong Kong. It shows that our decade of efforts to select and invest in our talent and take a customer-centric approach to address our client's legal needs are succeeding. These will be crucial as we look to develop regional growth in the coming years," said Yolanda Chan, General Manager, Asia Pacific of Axiom Global Hong Kong Limited.

Axiom, the global leader in high-caliber, on-demand legal talent, is innovating the way legal teams and lawyers work. Axiom enables clients to access over 2,400 talented lawyers through a curated platform and build more dynamic teams to drive better business outcomes. Axiom empowers lawyers across industries and practice areas to thrive while pursuing more of the work they love. The company is deeply committed to gender equality and diversity and prides itself on having one of the most diverse employee populations in the industry. Axiom works with over half of the Fortune 100 companies, and currently operates in North America, the U.K., Continental Europe, and Asia Pacific.

