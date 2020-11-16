AxiomSL Names Arjun John Head of Sales for Asia Pacific Region

SINGAPORE and NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AxiomSL, the industry's leading provider of risk and regulatory reporting solutions, today announces the appointment of Arjun John as Head of Sales, Asia Pacific. In this role, Mr. John will oversee AxiomSL's business development and client-driven growth efforts in the Asia Pacific region. He is based in Singapore.

A 20-year financial risk management and compliance technology industry veteran, Mr. John joins AxiomSL from Finastra, where he was APAC Head of Payments and Cash Management, responsible for driving substantial growth in the financial software firm's growth in the region. Prior to Finastra, Mr. John was ASEAN Sales Leader for Oracle Financial Services, responsible for the enterprise software giant's analytical applications sales throughout Southeast Asia. Mr. John previously held senior risk management and compliance technology sales roles at Murex, Moody's Analytics and KPMG Risk Advisory, among others.

"Arjun is a world class business development executive with a strong track record of success bringing together complex risk and regulatory solutions to improve the risk and compliance processes of some of the leading financial institutions in the Asia Pacific region," said Peter Tierney, General Manager, Asia Pacific, AxiomSL. "I look forward to working closely with him to expand our strong and growing footprint in Asia."

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. John said: "There is an amazing transformation happening right now where bank liquidity and capital risk management, credit risk management and accounting standards are all converging, creating the need for comprehensive reporting solutions that address the full spectrum of financial risk. Few firms are better positioned than AxiomSL to deliver that complete, end-to-end solution backed by a track record of proven success. I look forward to working with this amazing team to expand upon that reputation for constant innovation and rock-solid operational reliability."

About AxiomSL

AxiomSL is a global leader in risk analytics, data-management, and regulatory-reporting solutions. Leveraging more than 25 years' experience, AxiomSL combines its deep industry experience and intelligent data-management platform to deliver solutions and services around regulatory and risk reporting, liquidity, capital and credit, operations, trade and transactions, and tax analytics. The platform can be deployed on premise or on the cloud. Its client base spans regional and global financial institutions with more than $43 trillion in total assets and investment managers with more than $11 trillion in assets under management. Its coverage encompasses more than 110 regulators across 55 jurisdictions. AxiomSL is in the top 20 of the Chartis RiskTech100® 2020 ranking.

Website: www.axiomsl.com

