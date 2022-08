Axios Agrees to Sell itself to Cox Enterprises in $525 Million Deal

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.In Axios-speak, this would definitely qualify as 1 big thing.On Monday, the upstart publisher of punchy, aggressively condensed, bullet-point-laden news stories, announced it agreed to sell itself to Atlanta-based media conglomerate Cox Enterprises. The deal, first reported by The New York Times, will value the digital media enterprise at $525 million.Continue reading