Axios International Launches the First and Only Full Suite of Digital Solutions to Improve Patient Access and Adherence to Treatment

DUBLIN, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Axios International, a global pioneering healthcare access company, has launched Axios+, a new generation of innovative digital solutions specifically designed to improve patient access and adherence to treatment. The solutions will support Axios-managed Patient Support Programs (PSPs) across Asia, Greater Middle East, Africa, Europe and Latin America.

Developed based on more than 23 years of specialized experience designing and managing PSPs, Axios+ aims to improve the medical outcomes of treatment by making it easy for patients to track and manage their treatment, while facilitating and expediting the PSP referral process for physicians, and the medication dispensing process for pharmacists.

Axios+ digital solutions comprise of MyHealth app for patients, MyPatients app for physicians and MyPharmacy app for pharmacists, all linked to Axios' digital Patient Management System. Anonymized data from the mobile applications is also aggregated into the MyPrograms web application, enabling pharmaceutical companies supporting PSPs to monitor program performance.

"Axios' ultimate goal has always been to sustainably improve patient access and adherence to treatment to maximize patient's medical benefits. That is why our PSPs are centered around the patient, rather than the medication boxes, and this approach has naturally been extended to our Axios+ solutions," said Dr. Joseph Saba, Co-founder and Chief Executive Office of Axios International. "With Axios+, we now have laid a cornerstone in patients' support outside the healthcare facility in order to optimize treatment outcomes and alleviate the burden on health facilities."

Axios+ was created by Axios' Digital Health team following ISO-certified procedures with enhanced security features in compliance with the highest standards of personal data protection and data safety.

"When designing digital health solutions, our main goal is to maintain Axios' patient centricity while making our processes faster, simpler and easily accessible for stakeholders. Axios+ digital solutions achieve that, and our stakeholders are therefore more likely to engage. That ultimately leads to increasing adherence for patients in our programs," said Raphael Itah, Head of Digital Health, Axios International. "Another critical focus when it comes to digital health solutions is to balance flexibility, engagement and security. Tremendous effort is continuously put into making Axios+ an airtight ecosystem and protecting our stakeholder data."

The apps are available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store for patients, physicians and pharmacists participating in Axios-managed PSPs.

About Axios International:

Axios International is a pioneering healthcare access company with more than 23 years of specialized experience developing practical and sustainable solutions to patient access challenges in emerging markets. Axios has designed and implemented patient access solutions in more than 100 countries across the globe. For more information, visit the Axios website and LinkedIn.

