AxisCare Home Care Software Awarded Technology Elite Award for Best Non-Medical Home Care Administration Application 2019

WACO, Texas, Oct. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AxisCare, the web-based home care scheduling and point-of-care software trusted by agencies around the world, announced this week that they have received US Business News' Technology Elite award for Best Non-Medical Home Care Administration Application 2019.

The award acknowledges that AxisCare is a pioneer and disruptor of modern technology, as well as a leader in sustaining excellence and exhibiting long term dedication to their commitment to development and advancements in technology. AxisCare has demonstrated this commitment through continual innovation and listening to customer feedback to develop the most relevant solutions for Home Care agencies. Their rigorous quality assurance process ensures that new and enhanced features are thoroughly tested before being released to users, and their customer satisfaction ratings have received the highest marks in the industry.

AxisCare's robust web-based software provides non-medical agencies with features like custom reporting, GPS Mobile App, 2-way caregiver chat, third-party billing, automated billing & payments, award-winning customer support, and a built-in CRM. Their target market is private pay, Medicaid, V.A. and other payers within home care.

"We are honored and grateful to receive this award, and I'm incredibly thankful to be working with the industry's leading software team to achieve this," says Todd Allen, AxisCare's CEO. "I could not be more proud of our folks for delivering best-in-class customer support and intuitive workflows for home care agencies worldwide."

This is the second industry award for AxisCare since receiving the Reviewers' Choice Award in 2017 based on user reviews.

About AxisCare Home Care Software

AxisCare's agency management software is a back-office and point of care solution for non-medical agencies in all 50 states and 6 countries. Specializing in Private Pay, Medicaid and other 3rd-party payers, AxisCare's platform helps agencies, from startup to enterprise, stay compliant, cash-flow healthy, and ahead of their competition with built-in marketing and CRM tools. Recently given the industry's top award for ease of use, overall performance and customer service, AxisCare's mission is to transform home operations, empowering agencies to provide better care. For more information about AxisCare, please visit axiscare.com or email sales@axiscare.com.

About US Business News

US Business News is the definitive magazine for CEOs, top tier management and key decision makers across the US. Created to inform, entertain, influence, and shape the corporate conversation across the nation through high quality editorial, in-depth research and an experienced and dedicated network of advisers, US Business News provides their readership with the most authoritative and current analysis of the major changes affecting the corporate landscape, and the latest deals and topical issues dominating the corporate universe.

SOURCE AxisCare