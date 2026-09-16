Axon Enterprise Aktie
WKN DE: A2DPZU / ISIN: US05464C1018
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16.09.2026 07:43:26
Axon Enterprise Prices $1 Bln 0% Convertible Notes Offering, Due 2031
(RTTNews) - Axon Enterprise, Inc. (AXON), a public safety technology company, said Wednesday that it has priced an offering of $1.0 billion in aggregate principal amount of 0% convertible senior notes, which are due in 2031. The sale of the notes to the underwriters is expected to be completed on September 18, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.
The company said that the offering is expected to generate approximately $986.0 million in net proceeds, or approximately $1.13 billion, if the underwriters fully exercise their over-allotment option.
The company said that it intends to use $99.9 million of the net proceeds, or approximately $114.9 million if the over-allotment option is fully exercised, to pay the cost of capped call transactions. The company plans to use the remaining proceeds for general corporate purposes, including supporting its growth and potentially acquiring or investing in product lines, products, services and technologies, either through acquisitions of or investments in other businesses.
Axon Enterprise said that the notes will mature on September 15, 2031, unless they are converted, redeemed,d or repurchased before that date.
On the NASDAQ, AXON ended Tuesday's trading at $442.08, down $48.10 or 9.81 percent. In overnight trading, the stock is up 0.66 percent at $445.00.
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