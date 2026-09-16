Axon Enterprise Aktie

Axon Enterprise für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2DPZU / ISIN: US05464C1018

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
16.09.2026 07:43:26

Axon Enterprise Prices $1 Bln 0% Convertible Notes Offering, Due 2031

(RTTNews) - Axon Enterprise, Inc. (AXON), a public safety technology company, said Wednesday that it has priced an offering of $1.0 billion in aggregate principal amount of 0% convertible senior notes, which are due in 2031. The sale of the notes to the underwriters is expected to be completed on September 18, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

The company said that the offering is expected to generate approximately $986.0 million in net proceeds, or approximately $1.13 billion, if the underwriters fully exercise their over-allotment option.

The company said that it intends to use $99.9 million of the net proceeds, or approximately $114.9 million if the over-allotment option is fully exercised, to pay the cost of capped call transactions. The company plans to use the remaining proceeds for general corporate purposes, including supporting its growth and potentially acquiring or investing in product lines, products, services and technologies, either through acquisitions of or investments in other businesses.

Axon Enterprise said that the notes will mature on September 15, 2031, unless they are converted, redeemed,d or repurchased before that date.

On the NASDAQ, AXON ended Tuesday's trading at $442.08, down $48.10 or 9.81 percent. In overnight trading, the stock is up 0.66 percent at $445.00.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Axon Enterprise

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Axon Enterprise

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Axon Enterprise 386,00 -0,08% Axon Enterprise

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

13.09.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 37: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
13.09.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 37
12.09.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
12.09.26 KW 37: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
11.09.26 KW 37: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor Fed-Zinsentscheid: ATX wenig bewegt -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendieren seitwärts. Die Märkte in Fernost verzeichneten zur Wochenmitte Gewinne.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen